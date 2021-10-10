WATCH: Malik Reed strip-sacks Ben Roethlisberger

Jon Heath
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Malik Reed strip-sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and inside linebacker Alexander Johnson recovered the fumble.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

Denver went on to kick a field goal. Entering the second quarter, the Broncos are trailing the Steelers 7-3 in Pittsburgh.

