Watch Malik Nabers show off draft night suit jacket featuring his LSU highlights

Malik Nabers is joining the New York Giants after the team took him with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night. Nabers will become the top target for quarterback Daniels Jones.

He’s also now division rivals with college teammate Jayden Daniels, who was drafted by Washington with the second pick.

On the biggest night of his life, Nabers had the suit to match. On the inside of his jacket, he had stitched together stills of his biggest highlights at LSU. Nabers said on the broadcast that his memories in Baton Rouge are an important part of his life.

Malik Nabers suit is an incredible tribute to @LSUfootball 💛💜

pic.twitter.com/Sg5YYFP1Q3 — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024

Nabers is the highest-drafted LSU receiver since Ja'Marr Chase, and Thursday marked the first time the Tigers had two players selected in the top 10 since 2017.

