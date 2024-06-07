Watch Malik Nabers show off for New York Giants in OTAs

The New York Giants entered the offseason desperate for receiver help, and they certainly addressed that need.

The team took former star LSU receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick, making him the second receiver off the board in the 2024 NFL draft. Nabers is expected to shoulder a heavy load in this offense immediately, and he’s certainly impressing early.

At team OTAs while catching passes from Drew Lock as Daniel Jones continues to recover from a torn ACL, Nabers showed off some of the talent that made him such a highly desired prospect, high-pointing a deep ball in the end zone.

Nabers was the runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award in 2023 and finished second in receiving yards nationally after leading the way at the end of the regular season. He also became the Tigers’ all-time leading receiver in their bowl win over Wisconsin.

