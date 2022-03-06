Watch Malik Beasley get ejected for headbutt to Blazers’ Eubanks

It wasn’t a very good headbutt — he basically missed — but it was one, and it got the Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley ejected from the game.

Midway through the third quarter, the Trail Blazers’ Drew Eubanks dunked on Beasley and seemed to do a little talking. Soon after, while Keon Johnson was getting fouled going to the rim in transition, Beasley and Eubanks were pushing for rebound position. After the play, a heated Bealey looked like he attempted to headbutt Eubanks and the referees saw it. Beasley was ejected.

Chris Finch when asked what happened on the Malik Beasley ejection: "They said he kept his head on him." — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 6, 2022

The ejection came in the same game Beasley broke Kevin Love‘s record for the most 3-pointers in a season by a Minnesota player at 191.

that's history right there, you understand? pic.twitter.com/Xhq0gGFsQX — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 6, 2022

The Timberwolves went on to get the win on a night Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley were out — and Beasley joined them — because Karl-Anthony Towns scored 36 points and grabbed 15 boards.

Here's more on the Timberwolves

