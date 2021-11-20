WATCH: Malick Meiga’s first career TD is a big one for Penn State

Penn State slowly and methodically found a way to take control at home against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon despite having to ride with backup quarterback Christian Veilleux since late in the first quarter. But the Nittany Lions finally found a big explosive play through the air, and it came courtesy of a player you may not have been expecting.

Jahan Dotson and Parker Washignton each scored touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, but the longest touchdown of the game came from freshman Malick Meiga late in the third quarter. Meiga found a space in the field that was completely uncovered by Rutgers, and Meiga had absolutely nobody in his way of the endzone on a 67-yard touchdown play.

I mean, there was nobody in the same zip code.

You can't be more open than this 👀🔥 Malick Meiga hauls in his first career TD catch and extends @PennStateFball's lead pic.twitter.com/M6XEsm6zYW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

Meiga just made a simple cross from the left side over to the right, and the Rutgers defenders seemed more focused on Parker running to the left side of the field or defending against a possible screen. Either way, Meiga still had to make the catch and go the distance, and he did just that.

The first touchdown for Meiga is also the third career touchdown pass for Veilleux, who replaced an injured Sean Clifford late in the first quarter.

