How to watch Mali vs South Africa: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

Mali begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against South Africa tonight.

Les Aigles boast surely one of the stronger squads at this year’s AFCON and are handed a relatively favourable start to their tournament.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Kamory Doumbia will be crucial to their hopes in what looks like a very open tournament this year.

South Africa are back on the big stage after failing to qualify for two of the last three editions.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Mali vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 7:55pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.