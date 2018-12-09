WATCH: Malea Emma Delivers Epic National Anthem Performance at MLS Cup Final
Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja delivered the performance of the night before the MLS Cup Final between the Portland Timbers and Atlanta United even kicked off Saturday.
The seven-year-old sang the national anthem ahead of the game, garnering praise from many of the observers inside of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with others on the internet.
#MLSCup just kicked off, but the best performance of the night has already happened. Malea Emma FTW! ????
(via @FoxSports) pic.twitter.com/B3D3ORVEo1
— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 9, 2018
Seven-Year-Old Anthem Singer Malea Emma: 'My Biggest Dream is to Sing at the Super Bowl'
Malea earned attention after she started singing at minor-league soccer matches. She's sang before NBA games and a Galaxy game as well. Malea even received praise from Lakers forward LeBron James and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.