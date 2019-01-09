Watch Malcolm Jenkins 'talking so bad' to Cody Parkey prior to missed FG originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The range of emotions coming out of the final moments of the Eagles' win Sunday over the Bears in Chicago hit all the notes.

The pure joy in the city of Philadelphia was matched by the anger and disbelief in the city of Chicago after Cody Parkey's kick hit the upright, then the crossbar and was no good.

Philly fans were absolutely thrilled that Parkey missed, but there was definitely a slight feeling of empathy for the former Eagle.

Obviously, the Eagles players were as happy as anybody at the result, but some of his former teammates felt for Parkey. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott felt as bad as anybody.

And then there was Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins can be heard talking trash to his former teammate in Showtime's "Inside the NFL" segment.

"Cody, just saying what's up! You know we're old friends," Jenkins says to Parkey earlier in the game.

Microphones caught Jenkins following the final missed kick as well.

"I feel bad. I was talking so bad to Cody," Jenkins says to his teammates.

Jenkins then finds Parkey on the field where the two share a moment.

"All love, brother."

Also of note from the segment: Apparently Golden Tate wasn't certain which route he was supposed to run on the final touchdown.

Just as @j_avant81 said on @NBCSPST on Monday, Golden Tate didn't know what route he was supposed to run on 4th&2, looked back, saw Foles rolling and broke out. Tate admits it in this clip around the 3:30 mark. Awesome insight from Avant. Will re-run clip https://t.co/pBy3eswsd2 — Mike Mulhern (@MikeyMuls) January 9, 2019

