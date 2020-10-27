Watch: Malcolm Brown rams through Bears’ defense

There are 12-yard runs and then there is the one Malcolm Brown put on the Chicago Bears for the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter Monday at SoFi Stadium.
Check this out for brute force as Brown refuses to go down.
Brown got the reward for his bullish effort by scoring a touchdown on the next play to give the Rams a 17-3 lead.
