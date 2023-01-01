Watch: Malcolm Brown goes 23 yards untouched for easy TD vs. Chargers

Malcolm Brown only had 17 carries on the year coming into Week 17, with his longest tote going for 17 yards. But on Sunday against the Chargers, the man who scored the first touchdown in SoFi Stadium’s history added his first touchdown of the season.

In the fourth quarter, Brown went 23 yards untouched for a touchdown to pull the Rams within four points of the Chargers. The offensive line created a gaping hole in the middle and Brown didn’t miss it, turning on the jets for six points. Cam Akers has been doing the bulk of the work at running back but it was Brown who found the end zone.

