Watch: Making sense of the Deshaun Watson hearing after day two

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Ward and Jared Mueller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kareem Hunt
    Kareem Hunt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baker Mayfield
    Baker Mayfield
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With day two of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing ending on Wednesday and news that it will extend into a third day on Thursday, Brad Ward and Jared Mueller got together to make some sense of everything being reported about the hearing, what comes next and much more.

  • What does the NFL seem to want?

  • What argument might the NFLPA be making?

  • Why is an indefinite suspension the NFL’s goal?

  • Brad and Jared also hit on a few other non-Watson-related topics:

    • Jacoby Brissett’s ranking in the AFC

    • Where does Baker Mayfield land?

    • Is a Kareem Hunt extension possible?

Tough to try to really make sense of everything but the pair does their best to walk you through it all.

Recommended Stories