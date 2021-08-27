WATCH: Making the case for Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird as the NBA’s greatest of all time

When it comes to debates on who the NBA’s G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) is, a number of familiar faces are usually discussed. Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are staples of such conversations.

But Boston Celtics legendary small forward Larry Bird has a claim to G.O.A.T. status as well, with The Hick From French Lick (as he is sometimes called) deserving inclusion in any discussion on the greatest player of all time in the NBA. Three titles, Olympic gold, three regular-season and two NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards, a dozen All-Star nods, and 10 All-NBA teams to name just a small sampling of his hardware, and it’s not hard to see why.

In the video embedded below, YouTuber Clayton Crowley makes the case for Larry Legend as the NBA’s G.O.A.T. in his series of such videos, and even admitting our pro-Celtics bias, we have to say it’s a good one.

Don’t take our word for it though — watch it for yourself and see if you agree,

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

