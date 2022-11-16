WATCH: Mady Sissoko, Joey Hauser comment on Michigan State basketball’s win over Kentucky

Michigan State basketball was able to outlast Kentucky on Tuesday night with an 86-77 win over the No. 4 ranked team in the country on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

After the game, Mady Sissoko and Joey Hauser, the stars of the game for the Spartans, spoke to Andy Katz about the big win. You can see those videos below.

Mady Sissoko

"Friday – it felt like we could've won that game. But it definitely gave us confidence we could win this game."@MadyGSissoko went to work against No. 4 Kentucky with 16 points, and the @MSU_Basketball big man spoke with @TheAndyKatz postgame: pic.twitter.com/g8G0veU36E — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) November 16, 2022

Joey Hauser

“We just kept fighting. We were resilient.” 💪 Joey Hauser caught up with @TheAndyKatz following @MSU_Basketball's W in the Champions Classic. pic.twitter.com/iRDQ1R2wJG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire