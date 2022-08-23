WATCH: Mack Wilson shares wholesome moment with son at Gillette Stadium

There are some moments in life that every parent will always remember and cherish, such as their child’s first steps. For former Alabama linebacker and current New England Patriot, Mack Wilson, this became a reality in the most extraordinary of ways when his son took his first steps in Gillette Stadium after the Patriots’ preseason game. Wilson and his son will forever have this moment on the field to cherish and it could not be any more adorable.

As for Wilson, this will be his first season in New England after being traded by the Cleveland Browns. While Wilson has seen his playing time and statistics decline in each of his first three years in the NFL, he will fill a starting role in a Bill Belichick-led defense which is a real chance to showcase his abilities. Through his three seasons in the league, Wilson has posted 160 tackles, nine passes deflected and one sack as well as an interception and a forced fumble.

First steps on the football field. This is beautiful, @MackWilSr. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/HB5njDSWGa — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Mack Wilson and other former Alabama stars now in the NFL.

