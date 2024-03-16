How to watch the MAC Tournament men's, women's college basketball championship games

The men's and women's MAC Tournament college basketball championship games are set for Saturday, March 16.

The winners of each respective title game will earn an automatic bid to compete in the NCAA March Madness Tournament when it tips off next week, so the stakes are quite high.

College basketball fans across the country will be able to watch the nationally televised games to see who punches an early ticket to the Big Dance.

Here's how to tune in:

When is the men's college basketball MAC Tournament championship game? How to watch, stream as Kent State plays Akron

The men’s college basketball MAC Tournament title game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 16.

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN+ with a subscription login or via Fubo (free trial)

When is the women's college basketball MAC Tournament championship game? How to watch, stream as Kent State plays Buffalo

No. 3 seed Kent State will face off against No. 4 seed Buffalo at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, March 16.

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: Watch Fubo (free trial)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to watch MAC Tournament men's, women's basketball title games