Watch Mac Jones get a win for the AFC in a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown event

As a part of Mac Jones’ first Pro Bowl appearance, the New England Patriots quarterback participated in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. This event included four mini-competitions, with Jones participating in two of them.

The first competition was “Precision Passing.” Jones and the NFC quarterback representative had one minute to hit as many targets as possible. Once time was up, they had one more long-distance throw as a bonus round.

The next competition was “Thread the Needle.” Again lasting a minute, this challenge was based on accuracy. Jones went go toe-to-toe with NFC’s quarterbacks, as both signal-callers try to hit as many targets as possible with defensive backs guarding the wall. Jones secured a win for the AFC in this event.

Here’s a look.

.@MacJones_10 with the W for the AFC in Thread the Needle!#ProBowlSkills Showdown, live now on @espn. pic.twitter.com/UUPms1wfzE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2022

This passing challenge must have worked to Jones’s benefit. He ranked eighth in the NFL with a 67.8 completion percentage in the 2021 regular season. It was certainly a lot of fun to watch, as Jones got his first taste of working with some of the NFL’s elite. This just adds to what has been an incredible year for Jones, as he begins to look towards his sophomore season.

