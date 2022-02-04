WATCH: Mac Jones and Trevon Diggs compete in Pro Bowl Skills Challenge

On Sunday, Feb. 6, you can see some of the most talented players in the National Football League compete in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Among those are some former players from the Alabama Crimson Tide including Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and second-year Cowboy Trevon Diggs.

Each year the Pro Bowl puts together several different skills challenges for the elite players to compete in leading up to the game. Both Jones and Diggs were able to compete to show off their skills in the midst of football greatness.

Check out the tweets below to see how Jones and Diggs performed!

The Pro Bowl will kick off at 2:00 p.m. CT in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.