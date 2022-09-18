WATCH: Mac Jones take top off defense with Nelson Agholor touchdown pass

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

The New England Patriots offense struggled at the start of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a highlight towards the end of the second-half made Patriots fans a little bit more optimistic.

The Patriots had an eight-play, 74-yard drive that took 2:46 off the clock. New England desperately needed an offensive spark, and they were able to get it towards the end of the half. Quarterback Mac Jones floated a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor for the lead.

For Agholor, the touchdown adds to what has already been a stellar day. He had four catches for 80 yards at the half.

It will be intriguing to see if he can continue to play at a high level, as New England needs a spark offensively. A big day for Agholor could go a long way.

