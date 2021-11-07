WATCH: Mac Jones throws a dart for late first-half touchdown

Former Alabama star Mac Jones continues to have solid success in his first season as an NFL QB. The Patriots signal-caller has exceeded even the expectations of the Alabama faithful.

Late in the first half against the Carolina Panthers Jones led the Patriots down the field and capped it off with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry.

The Patriots took a 14-6 lead into halftime thanks to Damian Harris’s touchdown run and the Mac Jones touchdown pass.

The Patriots are looking to improve to 5-4 on the season with a win today.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we offer continuous coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.