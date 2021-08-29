Watch Mac Jones throw first touchdown pass with Patriots

WATCH: Mac Jones throws first TD pass with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is on the board.

The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback notched his first professional touchdown during Sunday's preseason finale against the New York Giants. Jones connected with wide receiver Isaiah Zuber between three defensive backs for a 17-yard TD in the third quarter, giving the Patriots a 12-7 lead.

Watch the play below:

Jones was fired up, and for good reason. The Alabama product bounced back following what was a rough all-around first half for New England's offense.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to name his starting quarterback for Week 1. But with his preseason performance, Jones undoubtedly showed he's up for the challenge if called upon.

The Patriots will open their regular season Sept. 12 vs. the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.