Watch Mac Jones throw first his touchdown pass of his NFL career

In what has been a defensive battle, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did manage to find the end zone for the first touchdown pass of his career. Tossing a seven-yard pass to wideout Nelson Agholor, it gave New England a 10-7 lead at the time.

The touchdown concluded a seven-play 54-yard drive that took 3:36 off the clock. For Jones, the drive ended a series in which he appeared comfortable under center. For Agholor, that was his first touchdown of the season, as New England looks for him to play a big role in igniting their offensive attack.

With Miami putting pressure on the New England defense, Jones may have to throw more than one touchdown pass on Sunday afternoon.

