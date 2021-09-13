Watch Mac Jones throw first his touchdown pass of his NFL career
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In what has been a defensive battle, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did manage to find the end zone for the first touchdown pass of his career. Tossing a seven-yard pass to wideout Nelson Agholor, it gave New England a 10-7 lead at the time.
The touchdown concluded a seven-play 54-yard drive that took 3:36 off the clock. For Jones, the drive ended a series in which he appeared comfortable under center. For Agholor, that was his first touchdown of the season, as New England looks for him to play a big role in igniting their offensive attack.
First TD pass for Mac Jones 👏
(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/TEzvyXSfg3
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021
With Miami putting pressure on the New England defense, Jones may have to throw more than one touchdown pass on Sunday afternoon.
Related
Patriots OT Trent Brown exits game with calf injury in Week 1