Watch Mac Jones throw his first and only touchdown of the preseason

As the quarterback race continues on for New England, rookie Mac Jones made quite an impression on Sunday night. Throwing his first touchdown pass of the preseason, it gave New England a 12-7 lead.

Jones threw a strike to open the third quarter. The pass found wide receiver Isaiah Zuber in the end zone, as Giants defenders could not get to the football. With New England down a point at the time, the touchdown gave the Patriots some momentum to open the half.

For Jones, this was the proverbial cherry on the top of a game in which he played well.

With New England wrapping up their preseason on Sunday, several players have shone brightly in the finale.

Related