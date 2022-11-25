WATCH: Mac Jones split Vikings defense with opening drive touchdown pass

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings got off to a hot start in Thursday night’s game, as both teams scored on their first drive.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor did the honors for the Patriots, when hauling in a deep pass from Mac Jones for a 34-yard touchdown strike to tie the game.

This was the Patriots’ first first-quarter touchdown of the season, making them the last team in the league to achieve that feat.

For Jones, this was his fifth touchdown pass of the year. This was Agholor’s second touchdown catch on the year. The play gave the Patriots momentum in the quarter, after they struggled last week against the New York Jets.

Nelson down the middle 👏#NEvsMIN on NBC pic.twitter.com/1lwazPFq7t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2022

It will be intriguing to see if the touchdown holds significant weight in this game, as New England looks to inch their way up the AFC playoff rankings.

List

Patriots vs Vikings 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire