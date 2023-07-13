WATCH: Mac Jones shows off arm strength with 70-yard dime throw

So much for Mac Jones having a “noodle arm.”

The New England Patriots quarterback showed off his arm strength by casually throwing a 70-yard touchdown bomb to a YMCA Metro West camper at the NOBULL youth clinic.

Not only did Jones show off his arm strength, but he also showed off his accuracy with the throw hitting the receiver perfectly in stride.

Jones made a living off his deep throws at Alabama, but back in those days, he had DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle as his go-to targets. Things have obviously been a bit different with the Patriots’ struggles finding a true No. 1 receiver. DeVante Parker is the closest player to filling that role on the roster currently, and the team also remains in the hunt to sign free agent star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

With Bill O’Brien now running the Patriots offense, there’s hope that Jones can get back to being the player he flashed during his rookie season, when he made the Pro Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If a deal with Hopkins fails to get done, the Patriots will once again rely on DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton as their deep threat options, while JuJu Smith-Schuster replaces Jakobi Meyers as the primary slot target.

More Patriots News!

2 Patriots named as 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Julian Edelman reveals items he stole from Tom Brady's Patriots locker

Falcons fans won't like Patriots' first Threads post

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire