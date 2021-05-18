Watch Mac Jones take practice reps in first video of Patriots QB

Darren Hartwell
·1 min read
Watch: First look at Mac Jones taking reps as Patriots QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones' New England Patriots education is officially underway.

The No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is joining his fellow first-years this week for the start of the Patriots' rookie development program at Gillette Stadium. The team shared a few photos of Jones from rookie minicamp over the weekend, and Tuesday, we got actual video footage of the former Alabama quarterback.

Perry: Why Hoyer's addition should benefit Mac Jones

Here's the video, which also features running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive tackle Christian Barmore a few other rookies:

It's certainly not groundbreaking footage, but it's still encouraging to see Jones putting work in under the watchful eyes of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and head coach Bill Belichick.

Jones will have plenty of competition for practice reps with veteran Brian Hoyer joining him, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham in the QB room.

While Belichick insisted Newton is still the team's starting quarterback, Jones -- the Patriots' earliest draft pick at QB since 1993 -- should challenge that hierarchy throughout organized team activities, training camp and the preseason.

