WATCH: Mac Jones heaves up dime throw to Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might have another favorite receiving target on the field.

Here’s one hint: It’s a former AFC East rival.

Former Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki went from bitter rival to teammate in less than a year, and Jones is taking full advantage of his presence in an offense that lacked playmaking receivers downfield.

Make no mistake, Gesicki is a tight end in name only. When he steps in between the numbers, it’s clear that he’s a receiver trapped in a tight end’s body. That rare description coupled with a dual tight end philosophy that also includes Hunter Henry means the Patriots offense could be on the verge of becoming a real problem for opposing defenses.

Here’s the duo connecting on a touchdown at minicamp.

Keep in mind, that touchdown throw wasn’t just a one-off situation for Jones and Gesicki, either.

The pair have linked up on multiple passing plays throughout the spring practices. There’s hope that effort carries over into the regular season and fuels a resurgence for a Patriots offense still trying to wash away the stink from 2022.

