Watch Mac Jones fire up Patriots fans before Week 3 game vs. Saints

Watch Mac Jones fire up Patriots fans before game vs. Saints

Everyone is excited for Tom Brady's upcoming return to Gillette Stadium with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the New England Patriots cannot afford to look past their Week 3 opponent.

The New Orleans Saints are a quality team with loads of experience. Their offense is led by arguably the league's best running back in Alvin Kamara.

For a lot of teams, this matchup would be considered a trap game. That said, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a master at preparing his players, so you can bet their focus won't be an issue Sunday.

One player who looked focused and ready before kickoff was rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Watch him fire up the fans during warmups in the video below:

Mac Jones gets the #Patriots crowd pumped during his run out. He's shooting for his first home win as QB1. pic.twitter.com/6F9tckRhgN — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 26, 2021

Jones picked up his first career win against the New York Jets last week.

The 2021 first-round draft pick has been very accurate and poised early in his career. He's completed 73.9 percent of his pass attempts and hasn't committed a single turnover through two games.

Jones will try to earn his first ever victory at Gillette Stadium versus the Saints on Sunday.