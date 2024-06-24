Watch: Lyles, Bednarek, Kerley qualify in 100M at U.S. Olympic trials

Noah Lyles (L) and Kenny Bednarek, who earned respective bronze and silver medals in the 200-meter race at Tokyo 2020, but qualified for the 100-meter event at the Olympic trials Sunday in Eugene, Ore. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

June 24 (UPI) -- Noah Lyles clocked a personal-best-tying 9.83 seconds in the 100-meter race, punching his ticket to Paris through the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., and launching his quest for four gold medals.

Lyles finished just ahead of second-place Kenny Bednarek (9.87) and Fred Kerley (9.88), who also qualified Sunday on the track at Hayward Field. More than a half-dozen other athletes qualified through the third day of the trials, which will be held through Sunday.

"It's more confidence," Lyles told reporters, when asked about his performance. "More confidence all the way. I ran 9.85 in Jamaica. I came here, ran 9.83 and tied my personal record.

"It's everything that I want moving forward."

Lyles, 26, didn't qualify for the 2016 Summer Games. He won bronze in the 200-meter event at Tokyo 2020. He failed to qualify for the 100M at the Olympic trials for Tokyo. He went on to win the 100M and 200M events at the 2023 World Championships last summer in Budapest.

Lyles also teamed up with Kerley, Brandon Carnes and Christian Coleman to win gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the World Championships.

Coleman placed fourth in Sunday's 100M, failing to qualify for the event in Paris. Lyles' 9.83 time tied for the 16th-fastest time in history.

Kendall Ellis (49.46) won the women's 400-meter race Sunday, earning another spot to Paris. Aaliyah Butler (49.71) and Alexis Holmes (49.78) finished second and third, respectively, to punch their tickets to the Summer Games.

Annette Echikunwoke logged a 74.68-meter hammer throw to clinch another spot. DeAnna Price and Erin Reese joined Echikunwoke on the podium.

Kenneth Rooks clocked in at 8:21.92 to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Matthew Wilkinson finished second, followed by James Corrigan.

Sam Kendricks, Chris Nilsen and Jacob Wooten qualified for the men's pole vault. Curtis Thompson, Capers Williamson and Donovan Banks topped the podium in the men's javelin.

Additional spots on Team USA will be claimed Monday at the trials, through final for the men's 400-meter, 1,500-meter and long jump and women's 800-meter, 5,000-meter and high jump.

Streaming coverage for Monday's events will start at 10 a.m. EDT on Peacock. Additional coverage will air at 5 p.m. on NBC.