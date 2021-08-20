WATCH: Lydia Ko’s fabulous bunker shot from her knees at Carnoustie – ‘at least don’t face-plant’

Lydia Ko pulled off some spectacular shots on Friday at Carnoustie, including one doozie out of the bunker from her knees at the par-4 ninth.

When did Ko learn to hit from her knees? Today, she said, after putting the finishing touches on a 1-under 71 at the AIG Women’s British Open.

“I actually had multiple times where I was like, I could do with being left-handed for a few of these shots,” said Ko. “The sand is pretty fluffy, so the ball settles down after it hits a bank or rolls in.

“It’s not easy, but for both of those times, I said, OK, don’t make a fool of yourself and like keep – all of your core exercises are right for this moment. Keep that core tight and at least don’t face-plant.”

Oh my goodness 😮 What an escape from Lydia Ko at the eighth 🙌#AIGWO #WorldClass pic.twitter.com/LO9ENch7b2 — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 20, 2021

Ko missed a boatload of fairways to begin the second round and looked like she might be missing the weekend as well after making the turn in 38. But a solid tee shot on the 11th hole led to the first of three birdies over the next four holes. She’s currently in a share of 32nd, six strokes back of leaders Georgia Hall and Mina Harigae.

“I think because my contact was good, I wasn’t getting too frustrated about it,” Ko said of the early portion of her round.

“I just focused on my keys and put a swing on it, and for me, I think if I hit a committed shot, I think that’s all I can do, and if the ball goes left or right, I can’t do much about it. So yeah, I didn’t really think about something new that made it turn around.”

OK, this is outrageous. Lydia Ko showing all her powers of recovery in the last two holes 🙌

#AIGWO #WorldClass pic.twitter.com/A0xpY38Qhy — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 20, 2021

Ko has had put together a string of special rounds on Sunday this year, including a 62 at the ANA Inspiration, a 65 en route to bronze at the Olympics and a 63 last week at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open that led to a share of second.

Story continues

“I don’t think you can take yourself out of it, especially around a golf course like this,” said Ko, who said she had never been so excited to come to the British Open as she was this week.

“If you felt confident with a putter and you are hitting it somewhat, pretty solid, you’ve got a good chance. Minjee (Lee) showed that you can be quite a few shots back and be able to be the one lifting the trophy on the end of Sunday.

Ko, of course, is referring to Lee’s recent victory at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she came from seven back to win in a playoff.

Related