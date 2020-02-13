Watch Luke Walton hilariously ask Luka Doncic to give ref an autograph

The Kings headed into the NBA All-Star break with a whimper rather than a bang in a 130-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Sacramento dropped to 21-33 with the defeat, and frustration appeared to set in for coach Luke Walton in the second half. Kings guard De'Aaron Fox didn't draw a foul on his driving layup with 10.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter and let's just say Walton vehemently disagreed with the no-call.

Walton wasn't happy with the calls Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was getting, and he told the potential MVP candidate as much.

"Hey, Luka!" Walton yelled to Doncic. "Do me a favor: Give [referee Ed Malloy] your autograph after the game! He's a fan! He's a fan of yours."

Doncic does have plenty of fans, considering the Slovenian guard's jersey was the NBA's sixth-best seller from October through December. Malloy surely wasn't one of the buyers, but the free-throw disparity between Fox and Doncic -- 12-9 in favor of Doncic -- in a blowout loss probably was the driving force behind Walton's hilarious chirp.

Walton, at least, can bond with Minnesota Timberwolves radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton over going viral after a Malloy no-call. Horton infamously screamed "NO, ED MALLOY!" on a broadcast when Shawn Marion wasn't called for a foul on then-Timberwolves big man Kevin Love's game-winning shot attempt.

The Kings were down 23 points at the time of Malloy's no-call Wednesday, but Marion, strangely enough, played for the Mavericks at the time of Horton's infamous call. Viral misery loves company, so Horton and Walton should have plenty to talk about on April 9 when the Kings next play the Timberwolves.

