Watch: Luke List hits first hole-in-one at 2024 Masters Par 3 contest

Luke List will make his third Masters appearance on Thursday. On Wednesday, List became the first in the field to make a hole-in-one during the tournament’s Par 3 contest.

List sank his shot on the No. 6 hole. It was the 108th hole-in-one in the history of the Par 3 event that’s held annually and Wednesday.

List, 39, lives in Augusta and went to Vanderbilt.

The Par 3 event streams on ESPN+ until 3 p.m. and then will be featured on ESPN from 3-5 p.m.