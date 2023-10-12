WATCH: Luke Fickell on Wisconsin’s first rivalry game of the season

This weekend comes with a little extra hardware as The Heartland Trophy, an annual prize held by the winner of Wisconsin and Iowa’s annual matchup, is on the line.

Luke Fickell is in his first rivalry game as the Wisconsin football head coach, and has history to live up to. The Badgers are 9-2 in their last 11 meetings against Iowa, and have won the last three home matchups against the Hawkeyes.

In his weekly press conference, Fickell mentioned the need to “respect the rival,” ahead of Wisconsin’s first rivalry matchup of the 2023 campaign. Here are his thoughts on taking on the Hawkeyes:

“I truly believe to respect the rival, you got to do a lot of work.” The Heartland Trophy is on the line this weekend. 💼#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/m3tsCoWz7v — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2023

