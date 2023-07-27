WATCH: Luke Fickell says Wisconsin football has one objective

It’s a big week for the Big Ten as media days takes over Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Making his first Big Ten media days appearance is new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, and he made it clear that the Badgers have just one objective when it comes to his tenure.

That objective? Something he did at Cincinnati in 2021, which is compete for championships. It’s not a crazy goal for someone who has already taken a group of five school to the College Football Playoff to try and take the Badgers to that same place.

Here is a look at what Fickell had to say on the subject at Big Ten media day:

We have one objective and that’s to play for a 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 🏆 🔗| https://t.co/YQ6t6RyvK5 pic.twitter.com/iEZBNA8OyH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 27, 2023

