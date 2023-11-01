WATCH: Luke Fickell delivers the message he has given since the spring

Coming off of a tough loss to No. 3 Ohio State where in fairness Wisconsin had their chances in the fourth quarter, head coach Luke Fickell reiterated one of his main talking points all season long.

It’s not about how the Badgers are playing at the moment or throughout the start of the year, but whether or not Wisconsin can be playing their best football at the end of the season.

This is something Fickell has stuck to all year long, through the ups and downs of the early part of the season. A Big Ten West crown is still very much a possibility if the Badgers take care of business over the next month. It’s about playing their best football in the weeks ahead:

"Your ability to, whatever the situation, find a way consistently to play your best ball at the end of the year has been an emphasis since we started in the spring." 🔗 | https://t.co/kZ3e0qwOVT pic.twitter.com/lrU8ORXNHO — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 30, 2023

