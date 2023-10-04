WATCH: Luke Fickell delivers a message to the team coming off the bye week

Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell had a clear message to his team as game week begins for the Badgers following their bye week.

The message boiled down to the fact that this game, and this season, was about Wisconsin and not any opponent. “It’s about us,” repeated the Badger head coach in the locker room.

Fickell mentioned that they didn’t focus much on Rutgers during the bye week because the intent was to focus on how they could get better as a team regardless of who they are facing between the lines.

Wisconsin football posted the entirety of his game week speech to the team on Twitter:

Let’s take advantage of what it is that 𝙬𝙚’𝙧𝙚 doing. It’s about 𝙪𝙨.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/U8i2CJ5AJm — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 3, 2023

