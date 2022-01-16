Watch Luka Doncic trash talk Mo Wagner, they pick up double techs

It started in the fourth quarter of a chippy game when Orlando rookie Jalen Suggs drove the lane and drew an and-one foul on the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.

Moritz Wagner celebrated the bucket by yelling almost in Doncic’s face.

That led to some pushing and then some vintage trash talk from Doncic.

Moe Wagner and Luka Doncic received double techs because of this interaction 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z1hJp5iIhh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 16, 2022

Doncic yelled, “Who the f*** are you?” then pretended to wipe away tears.

After review, officials went the double technical route.

We need more emotion, more celebration in the NBA — this is supposed to be fun, a celebration and entertainment. That said, a note to Wagner: Suggs bucket cut your team’s deficit to 21 points. You were getting your a** kicked. There are times not to celebrate every basket.

Wagner did finish the night with 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Doncic finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, continuing his run of strong play.

