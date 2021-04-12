Watch Luka Doncic tie it up, then DeRozan hit game-winner for Spurs

Luka Doncic passed up a decent look at a three to drive into the paint and put up an off-balance, leaning one-hander — and it went in. Because he’s Luka Doncic.

That tied the score at 117-117 with 19.4 seconds left — plenty of time for DeMar DeRozan to get to his spot in the midrange and call ballgame.

With that shot the Spurs beat the Mavericks 119-117, behind 33 from DeRozan and 25 from Dejounte Murray. Kristaps Porzingis had 31 for Dallas, Doncic scored 29 and added seven assists.

The ending fit the game — this was not a defensive struggle. Dallas lost the game with a 120 offensive rating.

