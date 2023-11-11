Advertisement

Watch Luka Doncic score 44, drop Clippers to 0-3 with James Harden.

Luka Doncic historically has tortured the Clippers. Over the previous nine meetings he averaged 38.4 points a game and had double-digit assists in . Now put Doncic up against the current edition in Los Angeles still trying to find its footing and...

Doncic scored 44 points, including going 6-of-9 from 3, as the Mavericks blew out the Clippers 144-126 in a game that also counted toward the In-Season Tournament.

Kyrie Irving added 27 for Dallas in a game that was over early in the third quarter when the Mavericks went on an 11-0 run to go up by 32.

The Clippers now fall to 0-3 since acquiring James Harden and on Friday it was the defense that let them down — it's hard to score 126 points and still lose by 18.

Harden had 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting with three assists and again looked out of sync. So did the entire Clippers offense.

The Clippers are 3-5 on the young season and while Tyronn Lue is right, there is a lot of time to turn this around, in a deep West Los Angeles cannot afford to dig itself a deep hole to try and climb out of.