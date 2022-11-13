Watch Luka Doncic put up 42-point triple-double in Mavericks win

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good.

Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee sprain.

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 37 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished a six-game road trip 4-2 and remain one game behind first-place Utah in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard had 29 points and 12 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 24 points.

Doncic scored 30 or more points for the 10th time in 12 games after being held in the 20s in Dallas’ previous two games, losses at Orlando and Washington.

Luka Doncic made history logging his 4th career 40+point triple-double as he powered the @dallasmavs to the W! #MFFL@luka7doncic: 42 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/sfG7LbeHDt — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

“He had 42, a triple-double – I mean, it’s just a little walk in the park,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of his 23-year-old superstar.

Dinwiddie was 6 of 8 from behind the arc after having his two highest-scoring games of the season with 29 at Orlando and 33 at Washington.

“They trapped Luka. He makes the right read, the right pass,” Dinwiddie said of his late flurry. “We then were just swing, swinging and it just found me.”

Story continues

Portland played its third consecutive game without Jusuf Nurkic, seventh in the NBA in rebounding, who is sidelined by a right hip adductor.

The Blazers ran off the game’s first seven points thanks to grabbing the first four rebounds and led 23-20 with 4:23 left in the opening period. Wood, who plays the most minutes at center but doesn’t start, then entered for the first time and scored 10 points as the Mavericks went on a 15-2 run to lead 35-25 at the quarter.

Dallas led 49-33 midway through the second quarter following two 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. and another by Dinwiddie. The Blazers cut it to 59-57 at the half.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups didn’t fear his players would lack the proper focus going into the finale of the long road trip.

“It’s still a basketball game,” Billups said. “Yeah, we’re excited to get home, but no matter whether you win the game or lose the game, we’ll get home at the same time tonight.”

Check out more on the Mavericks

Three things to know: 76ers offense misses Harden, opening door for Hawks... NBA teams, Nike unveil new “City Edition” uniforms for this season NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain on top, Jazz move up into top five

Watch Luka Doncic put up 42-point triple-double in Mavericks win originally appeared on NBCSports.com