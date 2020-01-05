Watch Luka Doncic’s NBA-leading 10th triple-double, but Mavs still fall to Hornets in OT
Luka Doncic continues to impress.
Saturday night he racked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — his league-leading 10th triple-double of the season. Doncic got his buckets at the rim, hit five threes, and tore Charlotte up on the pick-and-roll.
Triple-double number 10 for Luka this season…@luka7doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/QyO0mBjfEA
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 5, 2020
It wasn’t enough, and Doncic had a crucial turnover and missed two threes late in regulation that could have won the game.
Instead, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance lay-up near the end of regulation, then capped his 29-points with the go-ahead three in overtime.
BIG SHOT T3️⃣RRY!
VOTE: https://t.co/ZHtxbMpUFc#AllFly | @T_Rozzay3 pic.twitter.com/hXA0vZdnju
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 5, 2020
Devonte Graham added 27 points and 13 assists for Charlotte in the win.