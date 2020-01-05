Watch Luka Doncic’s NBA-leading 10th triple-double, but Mavs still fall to Hornets in OT

Luka Doncic continues to impress.

Saturday night he racked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — his league-leading 10th triple-double of the season. Doncic got his buckets at the rim, hit five threes, and tore Charlotte up on the pick-and-roll.

It wasn’t enough, and Doncic had a crucial turnover and missed two threes late in regulation that could have won the game.

Instead, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance lay-up near the end of regulation, then capped his 29-points with the go-ahead three in overtime.





Devonte Graham added 27 points and 13 assists for Charlotte in the win.