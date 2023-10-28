Advertisement

Watch Luka Doncic hit insane one-handed, banked game-winning 3 vs. Nets

NBC Sports
·1 min read
1
Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

Sometimes, over the course of a long summer, we forget that Luka Doncic is a magician.

The Nets won't forget, not after Doncic hit this ridiculous one-handed, leaning bank shot 3-pointer that proved to be the game-winner for the Mavericks.

Asked after the game if he thought that had shot had a chance, Doncic responded, "Actually yes. ... I promise" (via Marc Stein).

Doncic hit a four 3-pointers in a late flourish and finished the game with 49 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Mavericks 125-120 win over the Nets. Doncic shot 9-of-14 from 3.

The man is a magician.