WATCH Luka Doncic gets smacked in the face, Derrick Jones Jr. charged with Flagrant 1

Luka Doncic gets smacked in the face, Derrick Jones Jr. charged with Flagrant 1

It was a quick momentum swing at the end of the second quarter at American Airlines Center Sunday.

Portland, who tipped off its three-game road trip Sunday starting off in Dallas, got off to a good start, taking a quick 14-8 lead.

But the Blazers allowed the Mavs to hang around and take a halftime lead.

It was at the 1:42 mark of the second quarter when Luka Doncic drove to the hoop and was met with a hand in his face.

The call initially was a foul on Derrick Jones Jr., but after reviewing the play and Jones Jr.’s hand was nowhere near the ball, the call was upgraded to a Flagrant 1.

Doncic scored a quick five points that time down the floor. From that call on, he notched 11 points to end the quarter. He finished the first half with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

As Doncic made plays and buckets, he helped his team take a 61-58 halftime lead.

We’ll see how Doncic and the Mavs come out in the third quarter.

