WATCH: Luka Doncic crushes Celtics' rally with absurd game-winner

Down 19 points at one point Saturday night, the Boston Celtics battled all the way back to take their first lead of the night with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The rally came to a crushing end, however, at the hands of a familiar foe in Luka Doncic.

After delivering a similar dagger against the Celtics last February, the two-time All-NBA point guard denied Boston again in a 107-104 victory for the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka for the game winner pic.twitter.com/emqzJ0tmIg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 7, 2021

Instead of heading back home with a .500 record, the Celtics will take a 4-6 mark through their first 10 games into Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden.

The third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Doncic matched a season-high with 33 points and has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games against the Celtics. His 12 made field goals and five made 3-pointers were both season highs; it was just the second time this season he's shot 50% from the floor (12 for 21) and the first time he made half of his 3s (5 for 10).