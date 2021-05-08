Watch Luka Doncic become fourth youngest player to 5,000 points

It took only 194 games.

Luka Doncic scored his 5,000th NBA point from the free throw line in the first quarter Friday night.

In just his third NBA season, Doncic is on pace to have his second All-NBA nod, plus he might pull a few MVP votes. One of the most dangerous offensive players in the game at age 22, he is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists on a Dallas team headed to the playoffs.

Here is more on the Mavericks

