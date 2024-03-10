Watch Luka Doncic become first player ever to have six straight 30+ point triple-doubles

Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons

Don't poke the bear.

Pistons fans decided to do it by chanting "Luka sucks" while facing the Mavericks Saturday night. Soon after that started, Doncic went on a tear that saw him put up 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds — he is now the first player in the history of the NBA with six consecutive 30+ point triple-doubles.

Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet in the Mavericks' win over the Pistons



39 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST | 3 STL



▪️ Doncic becomes the first player in NBA history to record SIX consecutive triple-doubles with 30+ PTS pic.twitter.com/RwpggmQM1o — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2024

"I don't know why would they do that [chant 'Luka sucks']. I love it. They know it's not true, and they keep going, so I don't know," Doncic said via Grant Afseth.

Doncic also became the first player in NBA history with five consecutive 35+ point triple doubles.

Doncic had help. Kyrie Irving added 21 points for Dallas, which picked up a comfortable 142-124 win over the Pistons. Cade Cunningham nearly had a triple-double of his own with 33 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Simone Fontecchio added a career-high 27 points.