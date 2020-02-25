Watch Luis Robert rope a triple for his first hit of spring training

Of all the excitement surrounding the White Sox entering 2020, Luis Robert might have the most juice right now.

After dominating three levels of the minors last season and fresh off signing a lucrative contract extension before even playing in a big league game, Robert has plenty of buzz around him. On Tuesday, he showed off a little bit of why in Cactus League action.

Robert roped a ball into the right-center field gap and raced to third for a triple.

⚠️ La Pantera is on the loose ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dYnsWPvvzq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 25, 2020





Robert is known for his power and speed combination, which led to a 30-30 season in the minors last year. This is a good example of it.





