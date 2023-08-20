WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. hits his 33rd home run of the year
White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. hit his 33rd home run of the season vs. the Rockies on Saturday
WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. hits his 33rd home run of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. hit his 33rd home run of the season vs. the Rockies on Saturday
WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. hits his 33rd home run of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
A superstar was born in Boston on Saturday at UFC 292 when "Suga" Sean O'Malley knocked out bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling with a crushing right hand 51 seconds into Round 2.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston.
Tavares dominated the fight and won 30-27 on all cards.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
From Triston Casas to Pablo López, these players' big numbers might surprise you.
The final is set, but there's still a third place title to win! Here's how to watch Australia vs. Sweden.