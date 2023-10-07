Watch: LSU's Brian Kelly livid after Missouri scores on missed false start penalty

Missouri football committed a false start that LSU thought was so obvious it brought defensive linemen out of their stances in disbelief.

But unlike in most instances, the officials did not throw the flag on the play. Instead, Missouri snapped the ball from three yards out and running back Cory Schrader ran it in for the touchdown against an unprepared LSU defensive line.

The play brought the score to 32-27, giving Missouri a five-point lead with 2:22 to play in the third quarter.

Refs miss an obvious false start and the result is a Missouri touchdown.



LSU trails 32-27, 2:22 3Q pic.twitter.com/fWCvBj5iXH — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 7, 2023

Brian Kelly was livid on the sideline and the LSU defense could only look around in shock after the call was not made.

The Tigers were down 22-7 at one point in the first half but came all the way back to take a 27-25 lead in the third quarter before the touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU's Brian Kelly livid after Missouri TD on missed false start penalty