Watch LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey sing Jim Croce, Destiny's Child after win

Kim Mulkey is a character on the sideline for LSU women's basketball.

After her team pulled off a close win over Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Mulkey's character was shining at the press conference.

A reporter asked for Mulkey's reaction to a video, 'Kim Mulkey has got it coming' that circulated on social media before the matchup with Jackson State.

Mulkey laughed it off.

First, she started by singing her own version of Jim Croce's 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim.'

"You don't tug on superman's cape. You don't spit in the wind. You don't pull the mask off that old lone ranger...and you don't mess around with Kim," Mulkey sang.

But, she figured that reference might be outdated for some of the reporters in the room.

The song came out in 1972.

So, she sang, "Say my name, say my name, say my name," before walking out of the room.

Say My Name was released in 1999.

Watch that moment in the press conference in the following video:

Trisha Easto is a digital producer in the USA Today network. You can find her on Twitter @trishaanicole

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: 'Don't mess with Kim': LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey sings after win