How to watch LSU take on Texas A&M in regular season finale on Saturday morning

The 2023 season hasn’t exactly gone to plan for LSU, which started out with playoff hopes but is now just hoping to get back to 9-3.

It has the chance to do just that against a division rival in Texas A&M on Saturday as the Tigers look to avenge a season-ending loss last year to an Aggies team that ultimately finished 5-7 and missed a bowl.

TAMU is led in this one by an interim coach Elijah Robinson, who was elevated from coaching the defensive line after the firing of Jimbo Fisher. He led the team to a win over Abilene Christian in his first game.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow Saturday’s game.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Nov. 25, 2023

Time : 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

RB Logan Diggs (Probable)

Texas A&M

Players to Watch

LSU:

Passing: Jayden Daniels (3,577 yards, 36 TD, 4 INT, 71.4% completion)

Rushing: Jayden Daniels (124 attempts, 1,014 yards, 10 TD)

Receiving: Malik Nabers (80 receptions, 1,424 yards, 12 TD)

Tackling: Greg Penn III (74)

Sacks: Harold Perkins (5)

Interceptions: Andre Sam (3)

Texas A&M:

Passing: Max Johnson (1,452 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT, 62.1% completion)

Rushing: Amari Daniels (92 attempts, 505 yards, 5 TD)

Receiving: Ainias Smith (45 receptions, 736 yards, 2 TD)

Tackling: Edgerrin Cooper (75)

Sacks: Edgerrin Cooper (7)

Interceptions: Josh DeBerry (2)

Five Things to Know

Staff Predictions

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire