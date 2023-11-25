How to watch LSU take on Texas A&M in regular season finale on Saturday morning
The 2023 season hasn’t exactly gone to plan for LSU, which started out with playoff hopes but is now just hoping to get back to 9-3.
It has the chance to do just that against a division rival in Texas A&M on Saturday as the Tigers look to avenge a season-ending loss last year to an Aggies team that ultimately finished 5-7 and missed a bowl.
TAMU is led in this one by an interim coach Elijah Robinson, who was elevated from coaching the defensive line after the firing of Jimbo Fisher. He led the team to a win over Abilene Christian in his first game.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow Saturday’s game.
How to Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Nov. 25, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Injury Report
LSU
RB Logan Diggs (Probable)
Texas A&M
QB Max Johnson (Out)
WR Evan Stewart (Out)
Players to Watch
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (3,577 yards, 36 TD, 4 INT, 71.4% completion)
Rushing: Jayden Daniels (124 attempts, 1,014 yards, 10 TD)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (80 receptions, 1,424 yards, 12 TD)
Tackling: Greg Penn III (74)
Sacks: Harold Perkins (5)
Interceptions: Andre Sam (3)
Texas A&M:
Passing: Max Johnson (1,452 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT, 62.1% completion)
Rushing: Amari Daniels (92 attempts, 505 yards, 5 TD)
Receiving: Ainias Smith (45 receptions, 736 yards, 2 TD)
Tackling: Edgerrin Cooper (75)
Sacks: Edgerrin Cooper (7)
Interceptions: Josh DeBerry (2)